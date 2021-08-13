Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

AXU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 2,123,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,531. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

