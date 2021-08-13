Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.66. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 652,822 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

