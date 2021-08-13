Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $70.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $70.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $386.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akumin.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Akumin stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Akumin has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $210.34 million and a P/E ratio of 295.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

