Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 75,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,585. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Akouos has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

