AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading Up 8.3%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

