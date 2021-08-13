Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.09. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.