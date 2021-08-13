Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 158,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,195,660 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Get Ajax I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJAX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the second quarter worth $17,102,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $16,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.