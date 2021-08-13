AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABSSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 2,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

