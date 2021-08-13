Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.12.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

