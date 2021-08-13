Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.81. 753,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.12.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

