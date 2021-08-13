Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 712,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

ALRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.