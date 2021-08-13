AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 141.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 294,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAVS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 4.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

