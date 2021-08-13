Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by National Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AGGZF stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.