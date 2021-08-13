Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

