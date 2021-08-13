Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 774,749 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,998,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,916,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,877,000.

Shares of ARKF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. 28,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

