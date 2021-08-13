Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 802.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.79. 5,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

