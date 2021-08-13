Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $8.39. 7,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.