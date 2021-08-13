Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $8.39. 7,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.