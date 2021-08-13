Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARPO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,543. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

