Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 112,707 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,707 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 1.28% of Everbridge worth $65,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

