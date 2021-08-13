Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xylem worth $66,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $131.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

