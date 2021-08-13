Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 392,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

