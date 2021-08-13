Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Exact Sciences worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.