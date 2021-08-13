Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 14.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,771.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,560 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,384. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

