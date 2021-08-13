Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

