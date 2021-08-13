Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

ADN stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 326,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

