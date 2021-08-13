Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Head to Head Comparison

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advent Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 411.29 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -87.22 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advent Technologies and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 137.79%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.