Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

