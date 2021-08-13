Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,764.32. 20,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,612.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

