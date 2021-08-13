Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.12.

HD stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.54. 60,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $353.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

