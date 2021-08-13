Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of Advance Auto Parts worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.