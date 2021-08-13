Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $636.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.95. The company has a market cap of $303.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $636.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

