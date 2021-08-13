ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 9,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.