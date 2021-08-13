ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,736. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

