Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 135,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $221,467.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $749,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACET. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.