Adecco Group’s (AHEXY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

