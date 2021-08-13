Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,517. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.93.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

