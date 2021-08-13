Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

