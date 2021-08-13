Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.17.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
