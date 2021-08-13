Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $207.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,840,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,160,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

