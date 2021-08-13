Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Adacel Technologies’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
