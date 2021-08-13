ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACVA opened at $21.85 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

