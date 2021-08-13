Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $340.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

