Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

