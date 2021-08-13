ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,426 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 137,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. 7,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

