ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,419. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.