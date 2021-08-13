Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Accel Entertainment also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $682,848. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 133.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 210,612 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACEL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 278,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

