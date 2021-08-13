Absolute Software Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

