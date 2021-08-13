ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New $11.20 Price Target at UBS Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $10.60 to $11.20 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

