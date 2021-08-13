Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE ACP opened at $11.48 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

