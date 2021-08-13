Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

